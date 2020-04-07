Beyond PrisonsLatest NewsPrison ProtestShadowproof Podcast Series

Released From Rikers Island, NYU Student Speaks Out About COVID-19

07 Apr 2020 Beyond Prisons
0 0 0

Crossposted from beyond-prisons.com

Writer, artist, and NYU student Jose Díaz shares his experience of being arrested and imprisoned on a technical violation during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jose describes the conditions and lack of medical care inside New York City jails where he was held. He talks about the organizing efforts that secured his release and how exceptionalism played a role in gaining people’s support.

Finally, Jose shares his thoughts on why demanding the immediate release of prisoners is important and why reform efforts so often fall short of addressing people’s problems.

Jose Díaz is a Master’s student majoring in Social and Cultural Analysis with an emphasis on Latino Studies at NYU. As a student and advocate, he seeks to unravel ideological narratives that underlie our common notions of race, class, and gender, and how those ideas inform public space and human interaction. He is also a writer and public speaker, where he uses the power of storytelling to highlight his personal struggles with incarceration while challenging theoretical postulations about the carceral system. He advocates and educates on the importance of inclusivity within prison initiative programs and education as well as pushing back against the language, privilege, and ideas that perpetuate the reproduction of negative notions of people of color. As an artist and photographer, he is currently engaged in a project that looks at the urban landscape of New York City as a place to explore cultural memory, the city block, and overlapping diasporas.

Jose’s website: https://www.jdiazmemory.com/bio

NYU Prison Education Program: https://prisoneducation.nyu.edu

Support our show and join us on Patreon. Check out our other donation options as well.

Please listen, subscribe, and rate/review our podcast on iTunesSpotify, and on Google Play

Visit our website at beyond-prisons.com

Join our mailing list for updates on new episodes, events, and more

Send tips, comments, and questions to beyondprisonspodcast@gmail.com

Kim Wilson is available for speaking engagements and to facilitate workshops. Please contact beyondprisonspodcast@gmail.com for more information

Twitter: @Beyond_Prison

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondprisonspodcast/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beyondprisons/

Hosts: Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein

Music: Jared Ware

Tags:
 
Review Article with Credder
Cook County Jail (via Shadowproof)
Previous post

Detainees Sue As Cook County Jail Becomes One Of Biggest COVID-19 Clusters In United States

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Beyond Prisons

Beyond Prisons

Beyond Prisons is a podcast on incarceration and prison abolition that elevates people directly impacted by the system. Hosted by Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein.

You Might Also Like

Beyond Prisons: Supporting Prisoners During COVID19

March 24, 2020
0
Amani Sawari.

Beyond Prisons: Amani Sawari On Right2Vote Campaign For Justice-Involved People

March 10, 2020
0
Members of the Certain Days Collective, 2019. (L to R): Josh Davidson, David Gilbert, Sara Falconer, Daniel McGowan

Beyond Prisons: Certain Days Collective

January 10, 2020
0

Interview: Writer Tom Mueller On His Book, ‘Crisis Of Conscience: Whistleblowing In An Age Of Fraud’

December 9, 2019
0