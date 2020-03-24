Beyond PrisonsLatest NewsPrison ProtestShadowproof Podcast Series

Beyond Prisons: Supporting Prisoners During COVID19

24 Mar 2020 Beyond Prisons
Beyond Prisons hosts Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein walk through our guide on how to support incarcerated people and their loved ones during the Coronavirus Crisis.

You can check it out along with some demands we put together, mutual aid resources, and more at beyond-prisons.com/covid19. Many, many thanks to everyone who worked with us to pull this together and who have contacted us to volunteer. We’re sincerely grateful.

Please share this guide with your friends, your family, on social media, wherever you can, if you find it helpful. We want to get it into the hands of as many people as it can help, and we will continue to update it in the coming days and weeks so please check back.

Additionally, if you have any regional or facility-specific suggestions for people supporting their loved ones on the inside, please submit them using our form. We’re trying to pool information that is helpful to everyone while having specific locally relevant suggestions as well.

