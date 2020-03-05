Protest Song Of The Week: ‘Means To An End’ By Sepultura

For over three decades the pioneering Brazilian heavy metal band has never been afraid to address

political issues.

One of Sepultura’s more political albums, “Chaos A.D.” (1993), features “Refuse/Resist,” a hard hitting anti-police anthem, and “Territory,” which references the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Sepultura recently released their fifteenth studio album “Quadra,” an ambitious concept album

broken into four parts. Several tunes address a variety of social issues, such as climate change,

political corruption, and corporate greed.

One of the album’s highlights is “Means To An End.” The band sings, “A fear of a foreign invader.

Delusions that are killing the truth. A desperate way to gain the faith. Emotions controlling the

will. It will make no difference. It’s the era we live. Each side bear witness to lies.”

The lyrics speak to how the government and media use fear and propaganda to preserve the status quo. And a companion video complements the song’s powerful message.

According to guitarist Andreas Kisser, “[The song] is a very powerful and complex theme that inspired director Otavio Juliano and Luciana Ferraz to make an amazing visual interpretation of the song. It shows the human greed with no limits, the arrogance, and the ignorance of ourselves. We think we can do it all without knowledge, without respect.”

“Judas and his treason, defying death in a chess game, saving money for who’s knows what and how much is enough?”

The song holds out hope. “A day will come, it’s on the way. The terror will come to an end.”

“Means To An End” – Sepultura