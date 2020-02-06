Dissenter Weekly: Democratic Party Whistleblowers In Milwaukee And Iowa—Plus, Trump To Expand Oil And Gas Drilling In Colorado

On this edition of the “Dissenter Weekly,” host and Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola highlights whistleblowers within the Democratic Party, who have exposed malfeasance in the Iowa Caucuses and alleged “toxic workplace” culture in the 2020 Milwaukee DNC Host Committee.

Gosztola highlights women staffers who sent a letter to the board of directors for the host committee that led to the firing of two individuals. He also shares the example of Chris Schwartz, a Black Hawk County supervisor who provided a delegate count from his county yet received no explanation from Democrats as to why those were not reported. He also embarrassed state Democrats.

“The state party is now being forced to walk back their error of giving Bernie Sanders delegates to Deval Patrick, who received zero votes in Black Hawk County,” Schwartz wrote on Twitter.

Later in the program, Gosztola describes how the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plans to open around a million acres of land in southwest Colorado to oil and gas drilling.

Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), a group known for its work representing environmental whistleblowers in government agencies, published records that how the regulatory agency is ignoring objections from Colorado Governor Jared Polis and the public. BLM is overruling field managers because it is line with the administration’s agenda to decrease regulations as a service to the fossil fuel industry.

The episode concludes with an update on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition case. Prominent Germans appealed for his release from the Belmarsh prison in the United Kingdom.

Gosztola will travel to London in February to cover a week-long extradition hearing for Assange. The case the United States has brought against him threatens global press freedom.

This week’s stories:

DNC Host Committee Remove Two Leaders For Creating ‘Toxic Workplace’ After Whistleblowers Complain

Bureau Of Land Management Overrules Staff And Orders More Colorado Drilling

U.S. Education Department Whistleblower Forced Out After Exposing Push Against Transgender Student Athletes

FAA Whistleblower Says He Was Prevented From Inspecting Helicopter Before Hawaii Crash

US Labor Department Orders Michigan School District To Pay, Reinstate Whistleblower Who Warned Of Asbestos Hazard

Prominent Germans appeal for Julian Assange’s release

***

Chelsea Manning has been in jail for 330 days. She owes $221,000 in fines.



Julian Assange has been in jail for 301 days, since he was expelled from the Ecuador embassy in London.



