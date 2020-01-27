Dissenter FeaturedLatest NewsThe Dissenter

Democratic Party Elites Rig 2020 Convention Committees Against Sanders

An array of lobbyists, corporate consultants, think tank board members, party operatives, and pro-Israel Democrats were nominated to the 2020 Democratic National Convention committees by Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez.

Shadowproof editor Kevin Gosztola shared a thread that explored many of these individuals. Quite a few have connections to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns. Very few have any connection to Senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

Gosztola contributed a report on the nominations to The Grayzone. It was headlined, “To rig primary against Bernie, DNC’s Tom Perez nominates regime-change agents, Israel lobbyists, and Wall Street consultants.”

In the above video, Gosztola provides additional details on the DNC committee nominations, including the roles of each of the committees and the opaqueness around the appointments. He also examines several of the nominees and outlines what this means for the Sanders campaign.

