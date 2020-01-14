Protest Song Of The Week: ‘One Million’ By Turismo Girlfriend World Tour

Turismo Girlfriend World Tour is the moniker of Julie Bernouis, a French-born singer-songwriter based in New York.

“I don’t pretend to be an activist. I’m not Bob Dylan. But I like a serious catchy and upbeat song,” Bernouis stated. “The whole point is to convey the idea and raise awareness without boring or alienate the kids whilst keeping them dancing, like a subliminal message.”

In 2018, Bernouis released her debut self-titled EP of infectious pop tunes. She is following that up with her latest single, “One Million” which will receive its official release on all digital platforms on January 17.

The release was intentionally timed to coincide with the third annual Women’s March taking place on January 18. The catchy dance beats perfectly blend with lyrics of female empowerment. The pop anthem encourages listeners to stand up for their beliefs.

To build anticipation for the official release, a music video was released as well. It features archive footage along with Bernouis’ personal protest videos from 2017. The visuals complement the song’s message of speaking out against traditional oppressive female stereotypes.

“One Million” is one of those rare tunes that both engages the mind and moves the body. Who says that the resistance can’t have a beat you can dance to?