Dissenter Weekly Update: Boeing 737 Max Whistleblower, CPJ Says Assange Isn’t A Journalist

13 Dec 2019 Shadowproof
In this week’s “Dissenter Weekly Update” episode, we highlight the Boeing 737 MAX whistleblower, who testified before the House Transportation Committee.

We highlight a whistleblower at Miami-Dade County jail, who was reportedly barred from talking to a Miami Herald reporter about brutality in the facility.

Later in the episode, we talk about how the United States government would like a staunch WikiLeaks opponent to testify against the “Vault 7” leaker, and we cover the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and their annual list of jailed journalists that excluded WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

We launched the show on November 21, and this is our fourth episode. It is hosted by Kevin Gosztola, managing editor at Shadowproof, and Brian Sonenstein, publishing editor at Shadowproof, joins him each week to help him navigate through stories.

The show streams live every Thursday at 4 pm ET. It is around a half-hour. Following each broadcast, we archive the episode and share it widely.

*To support the show, we encourage you to go to shadowproof.com/donate. We also have a Patreon page, and you may sign up here if you want help us fund this new show.

Shadowproof

Shadowproof

Shadowproof is a press organization driven to expose systemic abuses of power in business and government while at the same time developing a model for independent journalism that supports a diverse range of young freelance writers and contributors. It is intrinsically committed to elevating voices from marginalized communities, as well as dissenting perspectives which deserve greater attention.

