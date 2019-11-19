Tom Secker Presents ‘Jack Ryan, The CIA, And Venezuela’ (Video)

Journalist Tom Secker, known for his work at Spy Culture, produced a video essay on the Amazon series, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” It breaks down how the CIA, Defense Department, and other United States government agencies produced the show.

Secker outlines some of the history of U.S. government involvement in Tom Clancy productions and examines U.S. foreign policy propaganda in Season 1 and Season 2.

According to Secker, Season 1 is full of war on terrorism propaganda and features “some of the most cartoonish villains” ever seen in television. Season 2 is revisionism at its finest, with the CIA rewriting its history in Venezuela and the wider Latin America region.

