Tom Secker Presents ‘Jack Ryan, The CIA, And Venezuela’ (Video)

19 Nov 2019 Shadowproof
Journalist Tom Secker, known for his work at Spy Culture, produced a video essay on the Amazon series, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” It breaks down how the CIA, Defense Department, and other United States government agencies produced the show.

Secker outlines some of the history of U.S. government  involvement in Tom Clancy productions and examines U.S. foreign policy propaganda in Season 1 and Season 2.

According to Secker, Season 1 is full of war on terrorism propaganda and features “some of the most cartoonish villains” ever seen in television. Season 2 is revisionism at its finest, with the CIA rewriting its history in Venezuela and the wider Latin America region.

For more from Tom Secker, visit Spy Culture. You can support his work here.

Shadowproof is a press organization driven to expose systemic abuses of power in business and government while at the same time developing a model for independent journalism that supports a diverse range of young freelance writers and contributors. It is intrinsically committed to elevating voices from marginalized communities, as well as dissenting perspectives which deserve greater attention.

