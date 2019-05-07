Beyond Prisons: Abolition Is A Horizon feat. Sarah K. Tyson

CONTENT WARNING: SEXUAL VIOLENCE, CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE

Sarah K. Tyson joins Beyond Prisons for a conversation about her work as a philosopher, anti-violence advocate, and prison educator.

We explore the contradiction between anti-violence work and its reliance on the criminal punishment system, what it’s like to do philosophy in prison, the importance of building relationships with people inside, and so much more.

Sarah Tyson is an Associate Professor of Philosophy and Affiliated Faculty of Women and Gender Studies at the University of Colorado, Denver.

Her research focuses on questions of authority, history, and exclusion with a particular interest in voices that have been marginalized in the history of thinking.

She has published essays in: Death and Other Penalties: Philosophy in a Time of Mass Incarceration; Deconstructing the Death Penalty: Derrida’s Seminars and the New Abolitionism; Feminist Philosophy Quarterly; Hypatia; Metaphilosophy; and Radical Philosophy Review. She also edited with Joshua Hall, Philosophy Imprisoned: The Love of Wisdom in the Age of Mass Incarceration.

She recently published Where Are the Women? Why Expanding the Archive Makes Philosophy Better, which focuses on women in the history of philosophy and argues for engagement with thinkers not typically considered philosophers, including Sojourner Truth.

Resources

Feminism and the Carceral State: Gender-Responsive Justice, Community Accountability, and the Epistemology of Antiviolence. (Brady T. Heiner and Sarah K. Tyson, 2017)

Experiments in Responsibility: Pocket Parks, Radical Anti-Violence Work, and the Social Ontology of Safety (Sarah K. Tyson, 2014)

