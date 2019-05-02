Beyond Prisons: Voting Rights feat. Maya Schenwar

Maya Schenwar returns to Beyond Prisons to discuss voting rights, the current political landscape, and her forthcoming book.

Maya is the Editor-in-Chief of Truthout. She is also the author of “Locked Down, Locked Out: Why Prison Doesn’t Work and How We Can Do Better” and the co-editor of the Truthout anthology “Who Do You Serve, Who Do You Protect? Police Violence and Resistance in the United States.” She has written about the prison-industrial complex for Truthout, The New York Times, The Guardian, The Nation, Salon, Ms. Magazine, and others. Maya lives in Chicago and organizes with the abolitionist collective Love & Protect. She is the co-author of an upcoming book with Victoria Law, tentatively titled, “Your Home Is Your Prison,” which they hope to release next spring.

Follow Maya on Twitter @MayaSchenwar

Additional Reading:

Allowing People in Prison to Vote Shouldn’t Be Controversial by Maya Schenwar

The Shameful Moralizing On Prisoner Voting Rights by Brian Sonenstein

Thoughts On Hand-Wringing Over Prisoner Voting Rights by Kim Wilson

Florida’s Amendment 4 Pushes Back On Tradition Of Social Death For People With Convictions by Kim Wilson

Voting Rights Act of 1965

Support our show and join us on Patreon.

Please listen, subscribe, and rate/review our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and on Google Play

Join our mailing list for updates on new episodes, events, and more

Send tips, comments, and questions to beyondprisonspodcast@gmail.com

Twitter: @Beyond_Prison

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondprisonspodcast/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beyondprisons/

Hosts: Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein

Music: Jared Ware