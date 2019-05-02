Beyond Prisons: Voting Rights feat. Maya Schenwar
Maya Schenwar returns to Beyond Prisons to discuss voting rights, the current political landscape, and her forthcoming book.
Maya is the Editor-in-Chief of Truthout. She is also the author of “Locked Down, Locked Out: Why Prison Doesn’t Work and How We Can Do Better” and the co-editor of the Truthout anthology “Who Do You Serve, Who Do You Protect? Police Violence and Resistance in the United States.” She has written about the prison-industrial complex for Truthout, The New York Times, The Guardian, The Nation, Salon, Ms. Magazine, and others. Maya lives in Chicago and organizes with the abolitionist collective Love & Protect. She is the co-author of an upcoming book with Victoria Law, tentatively titled, “Your Home Is Your Prison,” which they hope to release next spring.
Additional Reading:
Allowing People in Prison to Vote Shouldn’t Be Controversial by Maya Schenwar
The Shameful Moralizing On Prisoner Voting Rights by Brian Sonenstein
Thoughts On Hand-Wringing Over Prisoner Voting Rights by Kim Wilson
Florida’s Amendment 4 Pushes Back On Tradition Of Social Death For People With Convictions by Kim Wilson
