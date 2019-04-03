Beyond PrisonsLatest NewsPrison Protest

Beyond Prisons: Rachel Herzing On Political Education

03 Apr 2019
Rachel Herzing joins Beyond Prisons for a conversation on political education, transformation, and more.

Rachel is the co-director of Center for Political Education, a resource for political organizations on the left, progressive social movements, the working class and people of color. She has been an organizer, activist, and advocate fighting the violence of policing and imprisonment for over 20 years.

She is a co-founder of Critical Resistance, a national grassroots organization dedicated to abolishing the prison industrial complex. She was also the director of research and training at Creative Interventions a community resource developing interventions to interpersonal harm that do not rely on policing, imprisonment, or traditional social services.

Learn more about the Center for Political Education at http://politicaleducation.org/

