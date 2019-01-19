Beyond Prisons: Transformative Justice & Pod-Mapping

Beyond PrisonsLatest NewsPodcastsPrison Protest

19 Jan 2019 Beyond Prisons
In the first episode of 2019, hosts Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein begin a conversation on transformative justice by discussing the concept of “Pods” and the process of “Pod-mapping.”

These exercises involve developing skills and identifying relationships that are key to intervening in harm and providing the kind of support that accountability can demand.

Listeners can learn more about Pods and follow this conversation more closely via the following materials:

