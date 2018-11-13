Supporting Journalism Not Driven By Trump’s Insult Of The Day

Shadowproof’s journalism doesn’t depend on White House access.

We don’t let President Donald Trump’s petty ravings shape our coverage.

The fixation on defending the credentials of elite journalists often distracts from the material consequences of Trump’s policies, as well as daily injustices throughout the nation.

Reporting should not depend on permission from powerful people. Not a single piece of critical journalism comes from White House press briefings, which use journalists as tools for spreading the administration’s hateful and dangerous messages (e.g. “migrant caravan”).

At Shadowproof, we put a lot of care into curating journalism. Since we rely on donations from our readers, we spend a lot of time and effort on making the most efficient use of those funds by directing them to stories that desperately need more daylight.

We hired Ashoka Jegroo to provide on-the-ground coverage of community opposition to jail expansion plans in New York City, where officials are trying to replace the infamous Rikers Island jail complex with $10 billion in new facilities. Larissa Banitt contributed a piece on how librarians in Portland, Oregon, are trained to administer naloxone to fight the opioid epidemic.

Arvind Dilawar wrote a report for us on how the FBI and Border Patrol are the leading perpetrators of anti-Muslim incidents. Jonathan Michels worked with us on a comprehensive report on a citizens’ commission in North Carolina, which investigated the state’s role in the CIA torture program.

Staying on top of what is responsible for persistent injustice does not require public interaction with officials, who are paid to lie to the public.

All we need is your continued support for journalists in a tough media economy, and we’ll have no trouble getting closer to the truth.