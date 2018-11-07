Beyond Prisons — Episode 30: Prison Reporting

Kim and Brian share their thoughts and best practices for journalists looking to improve their reporting on incarceration and related issues. Even if you’re not a journalist, we think this is a conversation you should be in on because it may help you read between the lines and evaluate media sources that cover these issues on your own.

Consider this a starting point for getting these thoughts and ideas out into the open, for developing a new paradigm for this particular kind of journalism, and for encouraging a more critical analysis of reporting on these issues.

We’re in the process of developing a document that we are (for now) calling the Beyond Prisons Media Guide that we hope to share with you all soon. We welcome your feedback and questions for future installments on this topic.

Support our show and join us on Patreon.

Please listen, subscribe, and rate/review our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and on Google Play

Join our mailing list for updates on new episodes, events, and more

Send tips, comments, and questions to beyondprisonspodcast@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @Beyond_Prison @phillyprof03 @bsonenstein

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondprisonspodcast/