Beyond Prisons — Episode 29: Kempis ‘Ghani’ Songster (Part 2)

Kim Wilson speaks with formerly incarcerated activist Kempis “Ghani” Songster about the black liberation group MOVE in the second part of episode 29. (Listen to Part 1 here).

MOVE’s Philadelphia home was bombed by a police helicopter in 1985. The attack killed eleven people—including five children—and resulted in the destruction of 65 houses in the neighborhood. There were only two survivors.

Ghani and Kim also talk about plans to rename Osage Avenue (the street where police attacked MOVE) for Mayor Wilson Goode—Philadelphia’s first black mayor, who designated the organization as a terrorist group and who pushed for the police attack.

