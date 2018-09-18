Beyond PrisonsLatest NewsPodcastsPrison Protest

Beyond Prisons — Episode 28: Prison Strike 2018

18 Sep 2018 Brian Sonenstein & Kim Wilson
Jared Ware joins episode 28 of Beyond Prisons to discuss this year’s prison strike.

Recorded in the midst of the strike on August 30, co-hosts Brian Sonenstein and Kim Wilson have a conversation with Ware about the strike’s progress, as well as the challenges of organizing and why the press is woefully unprepared to report on the action.

Photo via University of Michigan Medical School Information Services on Flickr.
What The U.S. Could Do If So Much Money Wasn't Wasted On Health Care

Brian Sonenstein & Kim Wilson

You Might Also Like

South Carolina prisoners abandoned to Hurricane Florence were forced to fill over 35,000 sand bags. Photo via SC Department of Corrections on Twitter.

Member Newsletter: Why South Carolina Abandoned Prisoners During Hurricane Florence

September 14, 2018
Marshall Project President Carroll Bogert. Source: https://vimeo.com/256634875

Fact-Checking The Prison Strike: Marshall Project Reveals Bias Against Prisoner-Led Resistance

August 29, 2018
A prison strike poster designed by Melanie Cervantes, Xicanx artist and cultural worker and co-founder of Dignidad Rebelde. Source: https://incarceratedworkers.org/topics/prison-strike-2018

At Great Risk, Prisoners Seize Reform Narrative And Engage In National Strike

August 20, 2018
Ohio Prisoners Face Crackdown For Speaking Publicly About National Strike

August 20, 2018
