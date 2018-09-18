Beyond Prisons — Episode 28: Prison Strike 2018

Jared Ware joins episode 28 of Beyond Prisons to discuss this year’s prison strike.

Recorded in the midst of the strike on August 30, co-hosts Brian Sonenstein and Kim Wilson have a conversation with Ware about the strike’s progress, as well as the challenges of organizing and why the press is woefully unprepared to report on the action.

Support our show and join us on Patreon.

Please listen, subscribe, and rate/review our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and on Google Play

Join our mailing list for updates on new episodes, events, and more

Send tips, comments, and questions to beyondprisonspodcast@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @Beyond_Prison @phillyprof03 @bsonenstein @jaybeware

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondprisonspodcast/