FeaturesLatest NewsThe Bullpen

What The U.S. Could Do If So Much Money Wasn’t Wasted On Health Care

17 Sep 2018 Jon Walker
0 0 0
Photo via University of Michigan Medical School Information Services on Flickr.
Photo via University of Michigan Medical School Information Services on Flickr.

The United States spends 7.2 percent points more of our gross domestic product (GDP) on health care than several industrialized countries. That is $1.3 trillion the country effectively wastes on health care without getting better health outcomes.

This is such a large amount of money it is almost impossible to wrap one’s head around. But it’s important to highlight just what could be done with that much money.

If the federal government could prevent all this wasted spending and capture the savings, the U.S. could provide everyone universal health care and:

Of course, if the country ever ends the incredible amount of price gouging taking place in  the American health care system, the money won’t go to one place. The savings would likely result in a combination of thousands of dollars in increased income for most workers via lower premiums/taxes, increased spending on education, investments in infrastructure, and new social programs.

Our health care system is a major source of the upward transfer of wealth and income inequality. Much of the one percent exists because of the country’s extravagant health care prices. In fact, the top two places that members of the one percent are likely to work are physician offices and hospitals.

credit: Brookings (https://www.brookings.edu/research/make-elites-compete-why-the-1-earn-so-much-and-what-to-do-about-it/)

credit: Brookings (https://www.brookings.edu/research/make-elites-compete-why-the-1-earn-so-much-and-what-to-do-about-it/)

This also shows the challenge of moving toward a truly universal health care system. The exorbitant cost of health care is the amount of excess money that hospitals, drug makers, insurance companies, and doctors want to keep all for themselves — and they’ll fight for it.

Any new system, even one which eliminates cost sharing, must address this extreme price problem or it will fester. Failure to address the problem will merely shuffle around who overpays the one percent.

Tags:
Previous post

Protest Song Of The Week: 'Prayer Song' By Noname Featuring Adam Ness

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Jon Walker

Jon Walker

Jonathan Walker grew up in New Jersey. He graduated from Wesleyan University in 2006. He is an expert on politics, health care and drug policy. He is also the author of After Legalization and Cobalt Slave, and a Futurist writer at http://pendinghorizon.com

You Might Also Like

Pittsburgh Votes To Expand ‘Amazon of Healthcare’ After Threat To Shut Down Hospital For Low-Income Patients

August 15, 2018
0

‘Medicare Extra For All’ Proposal Represents Tectonic Shift Among Democrats

February 22, 2018
0

If America’s Largest Companies Can’t Shop For Better Health Insurance, No One Can

February 7, 2018
0
Paul Ryan. Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr.

Paul Ryan’s ‘Cindy’ Is A Cruel Figment Of The Capitalist Imagination

November 20, 2017
0