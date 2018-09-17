What The U.S. Could Do If So Much Money Wasn’t Wasted On Health Care

The United States spends 7.2 percent points more of our gross domestic product (GDP) on health care than several industrialized countries. That is $1.3 trillion the country effectively wastes on health care without getting better health outcomes.

This is such a large amount of money it is almost impossible to wrap one’s head around. But it’s important to highlight just what could be done with that much money.

If the federal government could prevent all this wasted spending and capture the savings, the U.S. could provide everyone universal health care and:

Of course, if the country ever ends the incredible amount of price gouging taking place in the American health care system, the money won’t go to one place. The savings would likely result in a combination of thousands of dollars in increased income for most workers via lower premiums/taxes, increased spending on education, investments in infrastructure, and new social programs.

Our health care system is a major source of the upward transfer of wealth and income inequality. Much of the one percent exists because of the country’s extravagant health care prices. In fact, the top two places that members of the one percent are likely to work are physician offices and hospitals.

This also shows the challenge of moving toward a truly universal health care system. The exorbitant cost of health care is the amount of excess money that hospitals, drug makers, insurance companies, and doctors want to keep all for themselves — and they’ll fight for it.

Any new system, even one which eliminates cost sharing, must address this extreme price problem or it will fester. Failure to address the problem will merely shuffle around who overpays the one percent.