Beyond Prisons — Episode 27: Sean Damon
Attorney and activist Sean Damon joins episode 27 of Beyond Prisons.
Sean is a legal worker and organizer with twenty years of experience in union, community and social movement organizing.
He works for Amistad Law Project, a West Philadelphia-based public interest law center focused on the human rights of incarcerated people. He is also a co-founding member of the Coalition to Abolish Death By Incarceration.
Follow Sean on Twitter: @seanwestwispy
