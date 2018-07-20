Beyond Prisons — Episode 26: John Gillespie Jr. (aka swim.)

Trigger Warning Content includes discussion of suicide

John Gillespie Jr. (aka swim.) is an incoming PhD student in UC Irvine’s Comparative Literature program, a poet and a recording artist hailing from Newark, Delaware currently based in Orange County, California. His research interest are in Black suicide, the relationship between scientific development (specifically the Internet and Medicine) and anti-Black racism, as well as theories of Black aesthetics.

He recently released his first single entitled “Lo-Fi Suicides” which can be found anywhere from Soundcloud, Spotify, iTunes, Tidal and more.

In addition to this, his written academic and creative work has been published in places like Propter Nos, Grub Street Literary Magazine, The Nation, and The Encyclopedia of Racism in American Film.

You can also follow swim. on Instagram

Support our show and join us on Patreon.

Please listen, subscribe, and rate/review our podcast on iTunes and on Google Play

Join our mailing list for updates on new episodes, events, and more

Send tips, comments, and questions to beyondprisonspodcast@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @Beyond_Prison @phillyprof03 @bsonenstein @jaybeware

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondprisonspodcast/

Music: “Lo-Fi Suicides” by swim.