Beyond PrisonsLatest NewsPodcastsPrison Protest

Beyond Prisons — Episode 25: Fight Toxic Prisons

07 Jun 2018 Brian Sonenstein & Kim Wilson
0 0 0

Panagioti Tsolkas, an organizer with the Campaign to Fight Toxic Prisons, joins the Beyond Prisons podcast for a discussion of prison ecology and the intersection between the criminal legal system and the environment.

We talk about how his organization came into existence and he gives us some examples of issues they’re working on in Florida (where they’re based) and around the country, like access potable water, excessive heat and cold, mold and mildew, sewage problems, and toxic land use. This includes organizing prisoners in opposition to the construction of a 10,000 acre phosphate mine near their facility.

Panagioti shares his experiences engaging incarcerated people on these subjects and tells us how this organizing has been received. We also talk about how this organizing has brought environmental organizers closer to prison issues, as well as the Fight Toxic Prisons 3rd annual convergence taking place in Pittsburgh, June 8-11—an event which will include the voices of people on the inside and outside.

Follow the Campaign to Fight Toxic Prisons on Twitter @FightXPrisons and visit their website at https://fighttoxicprisons.wordpress.com/. Visit their Facebook event page for more information on the national convergence.

Support our show and join us on Patreon.

Please listen, subscribe, and rate/review our podcast on iTunes and on Google Play

Send tips, comments, and questions to beyondprisonspodcast@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @Beyond_Prison @phillyprof03 @bsonenstein @jaybeware

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondprisonspodcast/

Music & Production: Jared Ware

Tags:
Previous post

Since 1996, US Agriculture Department Gave Over $277 Million To Fund Local Jail Construction

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Brian Sonenstein & Kim Wilson

Brian Sonenstein & Kim Wilson

You Might Also Like

Unauthorized Disclosure—Episode 17: Israel’s Slaughter Of Protesters, Senate Confirms Gina Haspel

May 20, 2018
0

Interview With Journalist Gareth Porter: U.S. Withdrawal From Iran Deal And Threat Of War

May 13, 2018
0

Unauthorized Disclosure—Episode 12: U.S. Media Loves War More Than They Hate Trump

April 16, 2018
0
Tenacious zine. Photo by Victoria Law.

Beyond Prisons—Episode 23: Prison Publications feat. Victoria Law

April 5, 2018
0