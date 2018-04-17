The Importance Of Keeping Shadowproof Afloat

We kicked off 2018 with excellent freelance reporting thanks to donations from readers like you.

Journalists covered teacher and fast food worker strikes, published a trove of documents on government surveillance of Antifa, examined upcoming district attorney elections and single-payer proposals, and more for Shadowproof.

Eoin Higgins, a journalist who recently published with us, said working with Shadowproof “helped me to tell a story that needed to be told about underreported corruption in Massachusetts jails. Without their support, the piece would probably not have been written. I can’t stress enough how important it is to keep this news outlet afloat.”

We’re dedicated to providing more of these opportunities to journalists. But now we’re low on funds, and we cannot continue publishing and keep our website online without your help.

Donations make it possible for us to pay journalists to cover important beats in a difficult media market.

“They’re receptive to stories that wouldn’t find a home otherwise and cover social movements that the mainstream ignores,” journalist Michael Arria said. “They also treat freelancers with dignity and respect, which is saying a lot these days.”

Your support funds on-the-ground reporting, like sending Kevin Gosztola to Georgia to cover the case against Reality Winner–the first major leak prosecution under President Donald Trump.

In the first part of the year, we were able to publish 15 reports from independent journalists, including:

Prosecutors Invoke Union Membership To Criminalize Inauguration Day Protesters

by Elizabeth King and Siobhan O’Leary

Disney Withholds Bonuses As Union Workers Protest Poverty Wages

by Michael Sainato

Oklahoma Teachers Plan Strike For April If Lawmakers Do Not Increase Pay

by Willie Burnley Jr.

Arizona Rank-And-File Teachers Plan Day Of Action In ‘Ground Zero’ For Koch Brothers’ Agenda

by Michael Arria

Massachusetts County Plans To Make Video Screens Only Way For Incarcerated To See Loved Ones

by Eoin Higgins

Police Targeted Anti-Racists In Charlottesville Ahead of ‘Unite The Right’ Rally, Documents Show

by Will Parrish

“Independent media outlets are crucial to provide platforms for voices and stories often deliberately omitted from corporate media coverage,” said journalist Michael Sainato. “Media is increasingly becoming monopolized by a few large corporations focused on maintaining the status quo, making it difficult for journalists to genuinely challenge and criticize power structures.”

“Shadowproof is a grassroots-based alternative to those wealthy corporate media structures,” he said.

If you agree and would like to see more hard-hitting reports from journalists, like the individuals we have featured in 2018, please chip in a few dollars.

Thank you for reading Shadowproof and for supporting our work however you can.