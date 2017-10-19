GOVINTLatest News

Read DEA Chief’s Critical Memo Admonishing Trump For Endorsing Police Misconduct

19 Oct 2017 Ken Klippenstein
0 0 1
Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seal.
Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seal.

Former Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Chief Chuck Rosenberg resigned on October 1 but not before castigating President Donald Trump in an internal memo obtained under the Freedom of Information Act by Shadowproof.

The July 29 memo, available to the public for the first time, opens with a reference to Trump’s exhortation that police not be “too nice” when transporting suspects: “The President, in remarks delivered yesterday in New York, condoned police misconduct regarding the treatment of individuals placed under arrest by law enforcement.” The memo was sent the day after Trump’s remark.

Rosenberg added, “I write because we have an obligation to speak when something is wrong.” The memo later includes a reminder of DEA’s “core values,” starting with the phrase “rule of law.” It closes with the admonition, “We must earn and keep the public trust.”

Rosenberg was appointed to run the DEA in May 2015. He indicated to the Justice Department in late July he did not want to be permanent administrator of the DEA. Rosenberg believed Trump had little respect for the law, according to The New York Times.



DEA Chief Resignation Memo (Text)

Tags:
President Trump delivers a statement on Syria. (Screenshot from White House video)
Previous post

Trump Is Taking Advantage Of The Fact That Obamacare Was Made To Be Broken

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein

Ken Klippenstein is a national security reporter who can be reached on Twitter @kenklippenstein or via email: kenneth.klippenstein@gmail.com

You Might Also Like

"Unite The Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Photo by Rodney Dunning.

Emails Suggest UVA Police Downplayed White Supremacist Groups During Unite The Right Rally

September 1, 2017
0

CIA Must Help With FOIA Request For Records On Torturers, Appeals Court Rules

August 29, 2017
0

Why Does US Military Have Records On 2013 Egyptian Military Coup?

August 24, 2017
0

Virginia Police Were Not Outgunned In Charlottesville, Documents Suggest

August 16, 2017
0