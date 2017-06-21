Around The Empire – Episode 24: What Is The Antiwar Right? Feat. Angela Keaton

If you want to support the show and receive access to bonus content, subscribe on our Patreon page for as little as $5 a month.

In Around the Empire Episode 24, Dan and Joanne talk with Angela Keaton, executive director of Antiwar.com about libertarian and right-wing opposition to war and about areas of common ground with the antiwar Left where alliances or coalitions might be formed.

Angela is a second generation libertarian, a writer, legal researcher, and the Executive Director of Antiwar.com. She has worked in news and public affairs broadcasting since 1999 and she has served on the Libertarian National Committee. Her work is focused on a long term goal of ending militarism, war and torture.

