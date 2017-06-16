Beyond PrisonsLatest NewsPodcastsPrison Protest

Beyond Prisons — Episode 8: Prison Labor feat. Jared Ware

16 Jun 2017 Brian Sonenstein
0 1 0

In episode 8 of Beyond Prisons, we have a wide-ranging conversation on the subjects of prison labor and slavery. First, we hear more from Bennu Hannibal Ra-Sun, an incarcerated member of the Free Alabama Movement, and a member of Jailhouse Lawyers Speak, a group of incarcerated human rights advocates and prison abolitionists, on the connection between slavery and the 13th amendment, and how society justifies the exploitation of prisoners through academia.

We are then joined by Jared Ware, our producer and a fellow abolitionist. Jay worked with the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee (IWOC) during the nationwide prison strikes against slavery. He helped manage their Twitter account, which was a crucial source of information as the strike unfolded.

The three of us talk about prison jobs programs, organizing against prison slavery, abolishing the 13th Amendment, and the upcoming Millions for Prisoners Human Rights March in Washington, D.C. We also attempt to complicate the discussion of prison labor by considering the economic relationship between the minimum wage labor movement and the use of prison labor, the ethics of working in prisons, and the relevance of prison jobs to the broader labor market.

Free Alabama Movement: http://www.freealabamamovement.com/

Jailhouse Lawyers Speak: https://www.facebook.com/BlkJailhouselawyer/

Read “Lawsuit May Serve As Template For Challenging Forced Immigrant Labor In Private Prisons,” by Jared Ware.

Music & Production: Jared Ware

Yale University graduate teachers protest the administration's refusal to negotiate with them over labor conditions. Source: Local 33 - UNITE HERE on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/local33unitehere/photos/rpp.377951369059344/673212159533262/?type=3&theater)
Yale Graduate Teachers Union Presses On With Struggle For Negotiated Contract

Still image from ABC News interview with Chelsea Manning (Fair use). Source: http://abcnews.go.com/US/chelsea-manning-leaked-classified-military-information/story?id=47942490
Chelsea Manning's Persevering Spirit Shines In Interview For ABC's 'Nightline'

Brian Sonenstein

Brian Sonenstein

Publishing Editor at Shadowproof and columnist at Prison Protest.

