Beyond Prisons – Episode 7: Millions For Prisoners Human Rights March Feat. Krystal Rountree

In episode 7 of Beyond Prisons, Brian and Kim are joined by Krystal Rountree, founder of iamWE and national organizer of the upcoming Millions for Prisoners Human Rights March on August 19 in Washington, D.C.

Krystal discusses the hard work being done to organize the march and their goal to end prison slavery by removing the exception clause from the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which states, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”

Krystal shares how people on both sides of the walls and across the country can participate in this important action and show solidarity with the marchers. She also talks about the risks incarcerated people are taking to participate, and the struggles people face on the outside to support them.

Krystal is the CoFounder and Director of iamWE, a Prison Advocacy Network based in the Carolinas. iamWE is a hands-on Human Rights Organization dedicated to advocating for prisoners. Their current focus is the Millions for Prisoners Human Rights March whose aim is to end Legalized Slavery by removing the exception clause from the 13th amendment. In addition to the work of iamWe, Krystal is also a local community organizer and works with women and children impacted by domestic violence and poverty.

Visit iamWE’s website: http://iamweubuntu.com

Learn more about the march: http://www.iamweubuntu.com/millions-for-prisoners-human-rights.html

—

Please listen, subscribe, and rate/review our podcast on iTunes and on Google Play

Sign up for the Beyond Prisons newsletter to receive updates on new episodes, important news and events, and more.

Send tips, comments, and questions to beyondprisonspodcast@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @Beyond_Prison @phillyprof03 @bsonenstein

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondprisonspodcast/

Music & Production: Jared Ware