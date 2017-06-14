Around The EmpireLatest NewsNext Cold WarPodcasts

Around The Empire – Episode 23: High-Level Leaks, Soft Coup, And Conspiracy Feat. Philip Giraldi

14 Jun 2017 Dan Wright
In episode 23 of Around The Empire, Dan and Joanne talk with Phil Giraldi about his recent article, “Do High-Level Leaks Suggest a Conspiracy?” Former intelligence officers are questioning whether leaks and other events signal an ongoing soft coup based in the national security establishment.

Phil Giraldi is a former counter-terrorism specialist and military intelligence officer of the CIA. Giraldi is a columnist at The American Conservative and unz.com. He is also a commentator on mainstream and independent media. He is a consultant, the Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest, and he is a member of a group called Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS).

Phil’s article: “Do High-Level Leaks Suggest a Conspiracy?

