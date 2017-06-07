Around The Empire – Episode 22: Shadow Wars And The Manchester Bombing

If you want to support the show and receive access to bonus content, subscribe on our Patreon page for as little as $5 a month.

Dan and Joanne speak with author and scholar Dr. Christopher Davidson about manipulation of the Middle East by Western powers, the use of extremist groups as a strategic asset, the strife and extremism that has resulted. We also focus on the recent attack in Manchester by a man who fought with the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG) which helped overthrow Gaddafi.

Dr. Christopher Davidson is a scholar and expert in Middle East politics who teaches at Durham University in northern England. He is the author of numerous books including his latest: “Shadow Wars: The Secret Struggle for the Middle East,” based on four years of archival work and interviews with former intelligence officials.

