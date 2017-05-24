Around The Empire – Episode 21: Impeach Trump, Get President Pence? Hell No.

If you want to support the show and receive access to bonus content, subscribe on our Patreon page for as little as $5 a month.

On this episode of Around The Empire, Dan and Joanne talk with Doug Henwood about the anti-Trump faction’s endgame, the force applied by the unelected permanent government and about the prospect of a President Pence (a “horror”) and Republican-controlled Congress implementing the Republican dream in short order.

Doug Henwood is an American journalist, economic analyst, and financial trader who writes frequently about economic affairs. He publishes a newsletter, “Left Business Observer” and he hosts “Behind the News” a weekly radio show covering economics and politics.”

Doug’s recent article “The post-Trump Era?”

