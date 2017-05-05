Beyond Prisons — Episode 4: Abolition By Any Means Necessary feat. Five Mualimm-ak

In this candid and personal interview, Brian Sonenstein and Kim Wilson speak with Five Mualimm-ak about his life, reintegration, and why he’s fighting to abolish prisons by any means necessary.

In the late 1990s, Five was a community leader and successful real estate investor until he was convicted of crimes he didn’t commit. He spent 12 years in prison, including 5 years in solitary confinement.

On the day of his release, Five had a panic attack that landed him in the emergency room and then at Bellevue. Homeless for two years, he went back to prison for failing to appear for a meeting with his PO, and he was sent back to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.

These and other experiences have informed Five’s expansive and influential work with communities directly impacted by incarceration in New York and across the nation.

Learn more about Five’s work: Incarcerated Nation Corporation (INC)

Follow Five on Twitter: @MrFiveINC

