Beyond PrisonsLatest NewsPodcastsPrison Protest

Beyond Prisons – Episode 3: Are Prisons Obsolete? (YES!)

27 Apr 2017 Brian Sonenstein
0 0 0

Do we need prisons? This week, Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein discuss Angela Davis’ book, “Are Prisons Obsolete?”

The book is an excellent starting point for people who are new to prison abolition and for anyone who wants to better understand the prison industrial complex.

Kim and Brian pick out some of their favorite sections, digging deeper into topics like the inevitability of prisons and the religious foundations of incarceration. They also talk about the various struggles facing incarcerated women, and how prisons touch all of our lives even if we’ve never been incarcerated.

Read “Are Prisons Obsolete?” by Angela Davis

Please listen, subscribe, and rate/review our podcast on iTunes.

Send us tips, comments, and questions: beyondprisonspodcast@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @Beyond_Prison @phillyprof03 @bsonenstein

Music & Production: Jared Ware

Tags:
New York protest demands justice for Rasmea Odeh. Photo by Joe Catron on Flickr.
Previous post

CNN Overlooks Torture By Israeli Forces To Smear Women's Rights Advocate Facing Deportation

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Brian Sonenstein

Brian Sonenstein

Publishing Editor at Shadowproof and columnist at Prison Protest.

You Might Also Like

Cook County resident Flonard was freed from jail by the Chicago Community Bond Fund. Photo: CCBF

Chicago Community Bond Fund Saves Poor, Working Class Residents From Horror Of Cook County Jail

April 25, 2017
0
Dr. Anthony Monteiro. Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2obD_lQ45WQ

Radical Scholars And Prison Abolition: A Conversation With Dr. Anthony Monteiro

April 17, 2017
0
beyond-prisons-bg

Introducing A New Podcast On Incarceration: Beyond Prisons

April 9, 2017
0
Photo by Justin Valas on Flickr.

Around The Empire – Episode 9: The Surveillance State Trump Inherited Feat. Ken Lipp

February 22, 2017
0