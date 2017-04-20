Around The EmpireLatest NewsNext Cold WarPodcasts

Around The Empire – Episode 15: Were The Chemical Weapons Attacks In Syria A Slam Dunk? Feat. Brad Hoff

20 Apr 2017 Dan Wright
On this episode of Around The Empire, Dan and Joanne interview educator, investigative journalist, and Marine veteran Brad Hoff on the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian Civil War.

Hoff has traveled and lived in the Middle East, including Syria. The discussion focuses on the recent chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhun and the 2013 attack in Ghouta, and the parallels between the two.

Also examined is the White House assessment and counterarguments from experts about the evidence, the parties involved, and the potential for further military intervention by the United States.

Follow Brad on Twitter @BradRHoff ‏

