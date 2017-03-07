Around The EmpireLatest NewsNext Cold WarPodcasts

Around The Empire – Episode 10: Disaster Capitalism And The Empire Feat. Antony Loewenstein

07 Mar 2017 Dan Wright
Antony Loewenstein speaks at a rally in New South Wales, Australia on May 18, 2014. (Flickr / Claudio Accheri)
On this episode of Around The Empire, Dan and Joanne interview journalist Antony Loewenstein about his new book and upcoming film Disaster Capitalism. Loewenstein has traveled to the United States, Britain, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Haiti, Papua New Guinea, and Australia to research how multinational corporations exploit disasters for profit.

The discussion starts with a focus on recent decisions by the Trump Administration to increase the use of private prisons and detention centers. Loewenstein details how companies profit from this approach both in the United States and around the world, and the role such companies play in expanding the surveillance and incarceration state.

Loewenstein also explains the complicated role of non-government organizations (NGOs) in international development and disaster capitalism. Using the failures of NGOs in Haiti as a starting point, he explains the conflicting incentives NGOs have that often lead to them failing to make a positive impact despite ample resources.

