Latest NewsNext Cold War

Obama Administration Worked To Fuel Trump-Russia Conspiracy Theory

02 Mar 2017 Dan Wright
0 0 0
Photo by Airman Magazine on Flickr.
Photo by Airman Magazine on Flickr.

Two great conspiracy theories emerged from the frenzied chaos of the 2016 presidential election cycle: Donald Trump as Russia’s Manchurian Candidate and John Podesta being part of a child-sex ring, popularly known as “Pizzagate.”

Neither have any solid basis in fact and rely on absurd context-free interpretations of rather benign information. Nonetheless, both persist.

While Pizzagate rages on the dark reaches of the internet, occasionally bubbling up into the news, the Manchurian Candidate theory has been embraced by much of the mainstream media. Though, like Pizzagate, it’s not altogether clear how sincere some of the primary peddlers are as both are great for clicks.

We now know part of the reason why the Manchurian Candidate conspiracy theory has such resilience in the establishment media is because it was being pushed at the highest levels of government.

According to The New York Times, the Obama Administration began a concerted effort to shovel raw intelligence files about Team Trump’s connections with Russia throughout the government, even lowering clearances to see the information. This series of events is in some ways reminiscent of how raw intelligence was spread and used to bolster the conclusion that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction prior to its invasion.

The spread of raw intelligence adds further evidence to the notion that the classified intelligence leaks are likely coming from Obama loyalists still, or recently, within the government. An executive order by President Obama shortly before leaving office ensured more people would see the intercepted communications.

The leaking of those intercepts to the press has already brought down (now former) National Security Advisor Mike Flynn. The newest target appears to be Attorney General Jeff Sessions. A “former senior American official” claims Sessions met with the Russian ambassador despite testimony before the Senate that he had no contact with the Russians.

Sessions said in a statement that he “never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign.” The meeting with the ambassador came in the context of Sessions’ role as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, where he met with numerous ambassadors.

But in the conspiratorial mindset, any meeting with a Russian ambassador is now a sign of guilt. Never mind that senators meet with ambassadors all the time and for a number of reasons, including the Russian ambassador.

But if the Times’ story is correct, it would be reasonable to expect the leaks to continue until the Trump Administration cleans house of all Obama appointees or discovers which ones are leaking.

There remains no solid evidence to believe President Trump is being controlled by Russia or is “Putin’s Puppet,” a talking point that initially emerged from the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Tags:
Photo by Bread For The World (breadfortheworld) on Flickr
Previous post

Immigrant Solidarity Requires Valuing Life Above Labor

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Dan Wright

Dan Wright

Daniel Wright is a longtime blogger and currently writes for Shadowproof. He lives in New Jersey, by choice.

You Might Also Like

The Pentagon. Photo by David B. Gleason (mindfrieze) on Flickr.

Trump Calls For $54 Billion More In Defense Spending, Cuts Elsewhere

February 28, 2017
0
A protester climbs down from a streetlight pole where he hung the Syrian rebel flag. Photo by Gregg Carlstrom on Flickr.

Pause In CIA Arms Program Has Syrian Rebels Worried

February 24, 2017
0
Photo by Fibonacci Blue on Flickr.

Trump Administration Largely Treats Islam As ‘Political Ideology,’ Which Carries Profound Implications

February 23, 2017
0
Photo by Justin Valas on Flickr.

Around The Empire – Episode 9: The Surveillance State Trump Inherited Feat. Ken Lipp

February 22, 2017
0