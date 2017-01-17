Around The EmpireLatest NewsNext Cold WarPodcasts

Around The Empire—Episode 5: The Deep State And Donald Trump Feat. David Chibo

17 Jan 2017 Dan Wright
Screenshot from cover of "EXTENDING AMERICAN POWER: Strategies to Expand U.S. Engagement in a Competitive World Order" by the Center for a New American Security.
On this episode of Around The Empire, Dan and Joanne interview journalist David Chibo about his recent article on the deep state in the United States for Unz Review.

Chibo offers a comprehensive and holistic perspective for understanding the hidden forces influencing the U.S. government by synthesizing theories from seven different intellectuals to finally arrive at a “theory of everything.” Using the famous Indian story of the Blind Men and the Elephant, Chibo shows that each intellectual was seeing only one part of the overall picture, but when combined, the full animal comes into view.

The discussion includes both an overview of Chibo’s article as well as discussion of current events related to what appears to be a power struggle between President-elect Donald Trump and forces within the U.S. intelligence community.

