Around The Empire – Episode 3: War Reporter Elijah Magnier On Syria Peace Deal

02 Jan 2017 Dan Wright
Pictures of Elijah J. Magnier (Source: Twitter)
On this episode of Around The Empire, Dan and Joanne interview war reporter Elijah Magnier. Elijah is the chief international and veteran war correspondent for Al Rai media. He has covered wars in Lebanon, the Balkans, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, and Syria.

Beyond reporting on wars from the ground, Mr. Magnier also offers expert analysis on terrorism and terrorist organizations. He spoke to us from Brussels about the current Syria peace deal and its wider implications for the region and world.

Follow Elijah on Twitter at @EjmAlRai
Read English versions of his work here.

