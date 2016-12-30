On this episode, Roqayah and Kumars are all alone! No guest this week, but plenty of discussion about what we’ve learned during this first year of Delete Your Account.

It’s been a difficult year for everyone left-of-center, and, if we are going to be honest with ourselves, a lot of our assumptions have been seriously challenged. We talk about some of the most important lessons we learned from our guests over the past 29 episodes, and how we can utilize those lessons to work toward a better world in 2017 and beyond. Kumars and Roqayah also talk about what the Holiday season means to each of them, and there’s even some singing at the end. We promise the singing is short and relatively painless.

Merry Christmars!!!