Latest NewsThe Bullpen

Six Generic Drug Makers Caught In Price-Fixing Conspiracy

19 Dec 2016 Dan Wright
0 1 6
"Bad Drugs." Photo by Derek Gavey on Flickr.
"Bad Drugs." Photo by Derek Gavey on Flickr.

Last Thursday, attorneys general in 20 states sued six generic drug makers for conspiring to increase prices on generic medications to boost profits.

The companies named in the lawsuit are Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc., Citron Pharma LLC, Mayne Pharma Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

The companies allegedly conspired to distort prices for doxycycline hyclate delayed release, an antibiotic, and glyburide, a diabetes medicine, through a series of “industry dinners.” Pharmaceutical executives agreed to avoid competing with one another as it would reduce their profits. Communications pertaining to those agreements were later destroyed.

As the old joke goes, you can’t put two businessmen in the same industry in a room without a price-fixing conspiracy developing.

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen told Bloomberg News the investigations were instigated by suspiciously high prices. Generics, being off-patent drugs, are supposed to be relatively cheap as the cost of production involves no intellectual property fees. Instead, prices for doxycycline hyclate delayed release and glyburide were high.

The price-fixing lawsuits come on the heels of criminal charges filed last Wednesday by the Justice Department against Jeffrey Glazer, former CEO of Heritage Pharmaceuticals, and Jason Malek, a former president, in what The Consumerist reports is the first time the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division has prosecuted a case involving generic medications.

Glazer and Malek appear to be cooperating with DOJ, which would mean they are likely to offer up their co-conspirators for a reduced sentence and fines.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), roughly 80% of prescriptions filled in the US are for generic drugs. If price-fixing goes unpunished, the consequences could affect millions of Americans.

Tags:
Aleppo. Photo by Basma. Posted by United Kingdom Foreign & Commonwealth Office.
Previous post

Rania Khalek: Aleppo And Western Media's Whitewashing Of Rebel Groups

aroundthempire_logo_blackbg
Next post

Introducing Around The Empire - Episode 1

Dan Wright

Dan Wright

Daniel Wright is a longtime blogger and currently writes for Shadowproof. He lives in New Jersey, by choice.

You Might Also Like

In this October 6 2011, photograph, two DEA agents pose in police armor, while one holds an automatic weapon. (Flickr / Lwp Kommunikáció)

Over $1 Trillion Spent Since Nixon Began The War On Drugs

November 13, 2015
0
Graphic included in WikiLeaks' press release on TPP intellectual property chapter

WikiLeaks Publishes Finalized TPP Chapter Which Expands Monopoly Rights for Pharmaceutical Companies

October 9, 2015
0
Zbigniew Brzezinski at the 50th Munich Security Conference on February 1, 2014. (Wikimedia Commons / Kleinschmidt / MSC)

‘Exporting Revolution’: Zbigniew Brzezinski On Trial At The UN General Assembly

October 9, 2015
0
A micrograph (photo taken through a microscope) of a section of an Ovarian tumor. (Wikimedia Commons / Nephron)

Effective Ovarian Cancer Treatment Underused Because It’s Unprofitable

August 7, 2015
0