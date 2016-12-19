Introducing Around The Empire – Episode 1

Around The Empire is a new podcast hosted by Shadowproof writers Dan Wright and Joanne Leon. Every week they explore the massive imperial apparatus of the United States and have an in-depth discussion about one of its many tentacles.

On this episode, Dan and Joanne discuss the rebels in Syria that the mainstream media has been promoting as freedom fighters, as well as the different powers waging proxy wars in Syria. They also talk about what might happen after Aleppo falls.

Listen to this podcast episode using the player below: