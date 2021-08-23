Statement On Receiving The Serena Shim Award For Uncompromised Integrity In Journalism

Kevin Gosztola was awarded the Serena Shim Award for Uncompromised Integrity in Journalism for his work thus far on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s case.



The Association for Investment in Popular Action Committees, based in California, is an antiwar group that gives the award to those whose work is “deemed important, courageous, and relentless in pursuit of truth, however inconvenient it may be to those who use deception for political gain.”



“Thank you for this award,” Gosztola said. “It validates the commitment I have to covering a case that has widespread implications for truth-tellers and freedom of the press. My coverage will not stop until the United States government is no longer trying to bring a publisher to the U.S. for a trial. ”



Gosztola joins an esteemed group of independent journalists and organizations that have previously received the award including: Max Blumenthal, Glen Ford, Danny Haiphong, Caitlin Johnstone, Rania Khalek, Margaret Kimberley, Aaron Maté, Ben Norton, Gareth Porter, Black Agenda Report, Consortium News, The Grayzone, MintPress News, and Venezuela Analysis.



In fact, Julian Assange previously received the award. All of these people or organizations are in some way, shape, or form scorned by think tank members or staff of outfits that receive funds from U.S. government-affiliated institutions, military and security contractors, or private companies in the banking or oil and gas industry. They are despised because they are effective in challenging the warfare state.



What this award amounts to is a much needed but rare form of solidarity that will make it possible for Gosztola’s independent journalism on Assange and other truth-tellers, who are treated as enemies of the United States, to continue.



To receive his regular reports on the Assange case in your email inbox, go here.