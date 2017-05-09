Around The EmpireLatest NewsNext Cold WarPodcasts

Around The Empire – Episode 19: Deep State Sells Out American Counterterrorism Interests Feat. Gareth Porter

09 May 2017 Dan Wright
0 0 0
If you want to support the show and receive access to bonus content, subscribe on our Patreon page for as little as $5 a month.

In Episode 19, Dan and Joanne talk with Gareth Porter about how US national security bureaucracies or the “Deep State” sell out the American counterterrorism interests by conducting policy and operations that serve their own and their allies’ interests. The result is that they strengthen and fuel the rise of extremist groups like al Qaeda.

Gareth Porter is an American historian, investigative journalist and policy analyst specializing in the national security state. He is the author of several books including: “Manufactured Crisis: The Untold Story of the Iran Nuclear Scare.” His work has been published in distinguished media for decades, and he was the 2012 winner of the Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism. He is also working on a new book on the same subject as his recent article.

Follow Gareth on Twitter at @GarethPorter.

Gareth’s recent article “US ‘deep state’ sold out counter-terrorism to keep itself in business”

Follow Around the Empire on Twitter at @AroundTheEmpire.

Tags:
People helped by CCBF and the bond fund’s volunteers speak at a Cook County hearing on ending cash bond. (Photo from CCBF Facebook page.)
Previous post

As Abolition Becomes More Likely, Chicago Bond Fund Sees Future Where They Aren't Needed

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Dan Wright

Dan Wright

Daniel Wright is a longtime blogger and currently writes for Shadowproof. He lives in New Jersey, by choice.

You Might Also Like

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn at MacDill, AFB, FL. Feb. 6, 2017 (DoD photo by D. Myles Cullen)

After “Politically Assassinating” Flynn IC Fears “Friday Night Massacre” by Hedge Fund Manager in Deep State War

February 17, 2017
0
Avdiivka Coke Plant in Donetsk, Ukraine. 2012. (By MOs810)

Ukraine’s “Creeping Offensive”; Houthi Missile Attack; Trump Threatens Iran, Sends USS Cole; Oil Goes Up

February 3, 2017
0
Screenshot from cover of "EXTENDING AMERICAN POWER: Strategies to Expand U.S. Engagement in a Competitive World Order" by the Center for a New American Security.

Around The Empire—Episode 5: The Deep State And Donald Trump Feat. David Chibo

January 17, 2017
0
Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on September 10, 2016 (Photo by U.S. Mission Geneva)

Ceasefire Deal: US Reluctant To Force Syrian Rebel Groups To Cut Ties With Al Qaeda

September 18, 2016
0