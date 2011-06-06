CommunityMy FDL

The Santorum is Running!

06 Jun 2011 Gregory Gadow
Yup: Rick Santorum has jumped aboard the 2012 Clown Car. From the Huffington Post:

Former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum declared his candidacy for president of the United States on Monday, vowing he’s “in it to win it.”

Santorum, a favorite among his party’s social conservatives, chose to confirm his plans during an appearance Monday morning on ABC’s “Good Morning America” at the banner-draped site he chose in the western Pennsylvania coalfields for his formal announcement.

I like that Senator Frothy Mix set his announcement in the middle of a corn field. Somehow, that seems quite appropriate.

Now, the concerted effort to remove Santorum (neologism) from the Wikipedia makes sense.  

Gregory Gadow

