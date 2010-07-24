The George Wallace Connection

Have you ever been listening to the ramblings of a lunatic and thought to yourself, “This just sounds too familiar?”

Maggie Gallagher and other anti-equality figureheads have said a lot of interesting (and by interesting, I mean profoundly moronic) things with regards to the LGBT rights movement. But every time I hear one of them prattle on about how equality for gay people is a horrifying threat to the world as we know it, I can’t help but wonder why I feel as though I’ve heard it all before.

And then I realize: I have heard it all before, coming from my US History teachers.

George Wallace – if you ask pretty much anyone other than him – was racist. In fact, Wallace became a symbol of racism back in 1963 when, as governor of Alabama, he stood in front of a University of Alabama doorway and literally tried to block the black students from entering the school.

(As a side note, I really hope there comes a day when we get to watch Maggie blocking the doorway into City Hall as gay couples go to get married in, say, Nebraska.)

Wallace was an avid proponent of segregation, while simultaneously swearing up and down that he did not really hate black people. He just, ya know, wanted them to kinda stay away. In that sense, it is my firm belief that he and modern-day foes of equality have more in common than we could ever hope for. The easiest way to compare two people is by comparing their words, so let’s have a look:

George Wallace on the Civil Rights Act of 1964: “It threatens our freedom of speech, of assembly, or association, and makes the exercise of these Freedoms a federal crime under certain conditions. Ministers, lawyers, teachers, newspapers, and every private citizen must guard his speech and watch his actions to avoid the deliberately imposed booby traps put into this bill. It is designed to make Federal crimes of our customs, beliefs, and traditions.” Source

Andrea Lafferty (Traditional Values Coalition) on the 2009 Hate Crimes bill: “Your pastor could be prosecuted for conspiracy to commit a hate crime if it passes and become law. This so-called 'hate crimes' bill will be used to lay the legal foundation and framework to investigate, prosecute, and persecute pastors, business owners, Bible teachers, Sunday School teachers, youth pastors — you name it — or anyone else whose actions are based upon and reflect the truth found in the Bible.” Source

In both cases, a bill that was created to protect a minority group from being specifically targeted by those who would oppress them was twisted into some referendum on the oppressors’ freedom of speech. In both cases, this attempt to intimidate Congress out of the necessary progressive action failed.

But wait, the similarities continue…

George Wallace on how he is totally not racist: “We shall continue to maintain segregation in Alabama completely and absolutely without violence or ill-will. … I advocate hatred of no man, because hate will only compound the problems facing the South. … We ask for patience and tolerance and make an earnest request that we be allowed to handle state and local affairs without outside interference.” Source

Maggie Gallagher on how she is totally not homophobic: “Gay marriage advocates now rage against Americans who disagree with them, no matter how civilly we conduct the debate. They believe only one side has the moral right to be heard… Either you are for gay marriage or you are a bad person… Here's the truth: You will now be called a hater and a bigot merely for standing for marriage as one woman and one man.” Source

See? They don’t hate us; they just think we’re inferior. Now don’t you feel better? It’s typical for someone who is trying to push their hate-driven agenda on a minority group to swear up and down that they harbor no ill-will towards said minority. Usually, it’s pretty obvious that they do.

George Wallace on civil disobedience: “That's a terrible idea. How are you going to threaten somebody to get what you want? Let them sit down at the table and negotiate, talk about it.” Source

Brian Brown on civil disobedience: “That’s no civil rights movement… Is this how a civil rights movement behaves? Gay activists storm our podium to shout us down. Fail.” Source

You can always tell the oppressor is starting to realize that he is losing when he starts playing the victim. Suddenly the person who doesn’t believe gay people should have the same rights as straight people is the one who’s being oppressed, and the people asking for equal rights are the intolerant ones.

I believe strongly that you can judge a man by the company he keeps. And the writing is on the wall: foes of LGBT equality are using the same scare tactics, the same shameless “respect” ploys, and the same self-victimization as the famous bigot George Wallace. George Wallace was on the wrong side of history, and so now are these people. Maggie gets so incredibly upset when we insinuate that she’s a bigot. But if it looks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck…