“Your papers, please…”

Arizona Governor Janice K Brewer has signed Senate Bill 1070 into law – empowering all cops in Arizona to detain, without warrant, any person unable to prove their US citizenship.

The entire text of the law can be found here http://www.azleg.gov/legtext/49leg/2r/bills/sb1070s.pdf

Here is the “Papers….please” paragraph. A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, WITHOUT A WARRANT, MAY ARREST A PERSON IF THE OFFICER HAS PROBABLE CAUSE TO BELIEVE THAT THE PERSON HAS COMMITTED ANY PUBLIC OFFENSE THAT MAKES THE PERSON REMOVABLE FROM THE UNITED STATES.

Governor Brewer's “this isn't going to be used to target brown people” (wink, wink) statement below the fold.

Governor Brewer's statement about signing this bill tacitly admits that this law will target people for 'driving while brown' or having a Latino name, or an accent.

http://www.azgovernor.gov/dms/upload/PR_042310_StatementByGovernorOnSB1070.pdf