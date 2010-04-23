“Your papers, please…”
Arizona Governor Janice K Brewer has signed Senate Bill 1070 into law – empowering all cops in Arizona to detain, without warrant, any person unable to prove their US citizenship.
The entire text of the law can be found here http://www.azleg.gov/legtext/49leg/2r/bills/sb1070s.pdf
Here is the “Papers….please” paragraph.
A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, WITHOUT A WARRANT, MAY ARREST A PERSON IF THE OFFICER HAS PROBABLE CAUSE TO BELIEVE THAT THE PERSON HAS COMMITTED ANY PUBLIC OFFENSE THAT MAKES THE PERSON REMOVABLE FROM THE UNITED STATES.
A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, WITHOUT A WARRANT, MAY ARREST A PERSON IF THE OFFICER HAS PROBABLE CAUSE TO BELIEVE THAT THE PERSON HAS COMMITTED ANY PUBLIC OFFENSE THAT MAKES THE PERSON REMOVABLE FROM THE UNITED STATES.
Governor Brewer's “this isn't going to be used to target brown people” (wink, wink) statement below the fold.
Governor Brewer's statement about signing this bill tacitly admits that this law will target people for 'driving while brown' or having a Latino name, or an accent.
http://www.azgovernor.gov/dms/upload/PR_042310_StatementByGovernorOnSB1070.pdf
From her statement:
I have also spent my career in service to Arizona working to bring people together, no matter the color of their skin and no matter the depth of our disagreements. Translation: “I disagree with anyone who doesn't look like me and always have.” And here she makes it clear that white women with Southern accents and Nascar stickers on their car will need to have their citizenship papers handy when they get pulled over on Arizona highways… “We must enforce the law evenly, and without regard to skin color, accent, or social status. “ Yeah…right, sure. And this nonsensical bit of “WTF?” “I believe we must love and honor those who fight beside us – just as we must love and honor those who look and believe nothing like we do.” “Fight beside us…” ? So be warned. If you are of Latin, Arab, Mediterranean or Asian descent, have an accent, or are not immediately identifiable as an “Amurrican” by the visual standards of the stupidest police officer in Arizona, be prepared to be handcuffed and brought to jail. You will then stay there until the INS does a federal records check and agrees that you are a citizen. Since the new law does not define what documents are sufficient to prove that you are in fact a citizen (really, it doesn't) as of today it is 'anything goes'. Stay out of Arizona, if you value your freedom.
I have also spent my career in service to Arizona working to bring people together, no matter the color of their skin and no matter the depth of our disagreements.
Translation: “I disagree with anyone who doesn't look like me and always have.”
And here she makes it clear that white women with Southern accents and Nascar stickers on their car will need to have their citizenship papers handy when they get pulled over on Arizona highways…
“We must enforce the law evenly, and without regard to skin color, accent, or social status. “
Yeah…right, sure. And this nonsensical bit of “WTF?”
“I believe we must love and honor those who fight beside us – just as we must love and honor those who look and believe nothing like we do.”
“Fight beside us…” ?
So be warned. If you are of Latin, Arab, Mediterranean or Asian descent, have an accent, or are not immediately identifiable as an “Amurrican” by the visual standards of the stupidest police officer in Arizona, be prepared to be handcuffed and brought to jail. You will then stay there until the INS does a federal records check and agrees that you are a citizen.
Since the new law does not define what documents are sufficient to prove that you are in fact a citizen (really, it doesn't) as of today it is 'anything goes'.
Stay out of Arizona, if you value your freedom.
Pingback: iphone carbon wraps()