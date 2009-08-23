Lt. Col. Fehrenbach Outed by False Accusation

Lt. Col. Victor Fehrenbach is a highly decorated combat pilot. A graduate of Notre Dame, he is the recipient of nine air medals. Fehrenbach is being discharged from the Air Force for violating the policy known as “don't ask, don't tell.” Now, for the first time, the Idaho Statesman is reporting the underlying details.

Cameron Shaner, a 30 year old student accused Col. Fehrenbach of rape. It was later determined by both police and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations that the now discredited Shaner was unreliable, having made false and conflicting statements. Charges were dropped and the case was closed. However, in order to clear his name Fehrenbach admitted to police that he had consensual sex with Shaner.

In spite of having done nothing wrong and having an exemplary service record, Fehrenbach had violated DADT. Awaiting discharge, Fehrenbach is still on active duty as assistant director of operations for the 366th Operations Support Squadron.