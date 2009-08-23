CommunityMy FDL

Lt. Col. Fehrenbach Outed by False Accusation

23 Aug 2009 davidhart
0 0
Cross-posted from: http://www.tips-q.com/1278495-lt-col-fehrenbach-outed-false-accusation

Victor FehrenbachLt. Col. Victor Fehrenbach is a highly decorated combat pilot. A graduate of Notre Dame, he is the recipient of nine air medals. Fehrenbach is being discharged from the Air Force for violating the policy known as “don't ask, don't tell.”  Now, for the first time, the Idaho Statesman is reporting the underlying details.

Cameron Shaner, a 30 year old student accused Col. Fehrenbach of rape. It was later determined by both police and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations that the now discredited Shaner was unreliable, having made false and conflicting statements. Charges were dropped and the case was closed. However, in order to clear his name Fehrenbach admitted to police that he had consensual sex with Shaner.

In spite of having done nothing wrong and having an exemplary service record, Fehrenbach had violated DADT. Awaiting discharge, Fehrenbach is still on active duty as assistant director of operations for the 366th Operations Support Squadron.

Previous post

Remember Iraq or Ray Odierno is Still Wrong

Next post

Dear Senator Moron

davidhart

davidhart

You Might Also Like

Photo by Christine Puccio (christinepuccio) on Flickr.

Shadowproof’s Favorite Things In 2016

December 29, 2016
0
Image adapted from "Shadows" by kdigga on Flickr

In 2017, We Want To Expand Our Support For Freelance Journalism

December 22, 2016
0
Press still from "Don't Think Twice," which is directed by Mike Birbiglia

Film Review: The Truth In Comedy Of Mike Birbiglia’s ‘Don’t Think Twice’

September 7, 2016
0
Hillary Clinton requests acclamation to nominate Barack Obama in 2008. Photo by PBS News Hour on Flickr

Send Journalist Rania Khalek To Cover The Democratic National Convention

June 9, 2016
0