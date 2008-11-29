CommunityMy FDL

The reason terrorists don’t waste their time with Kentucky

29 Nov 2008
The good people of Kentucky elect idiots who feel no need to abide by things most cognitively enabled American's hold sacred and are, obviously, incapable of understanding that which gives them their freedoms

Among the requirements of the 2006 anti-terror law is that a plaque be placed in the department's Emergency Operations Center. Part of the statement on the plaque reads: “The safety and security of the Commonwealth cannot be achieved apart from reliance upon Almighty God.”

Of course these are the people who voted George Bush to be President most likely because, even as Governor of Texas, he made it abundantly clear that he had no intentions of respecting the US Constitution or the rights of anyone who does.

 

