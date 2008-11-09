This just in: The GOP platform will revolve around the sanctity of marriage

So after the Christian Nationalist Coalition™ met to discuss how to make the GOP bigger, faster & thuggier, the GOPs #3, Mike Pence, made an appearance with Chris Wallace on Fox to reveal the GOP's plans moving forward.



When asked by Chris Wallace what “conservative solutions” the GOP would bring to their current minority-party status, Pence said social issues like “the sanctity of marriage” will remain the backbone of the Republican platform. “You build those conservative solutions, Chris, on the same time-honored principles of limited government, a belief in free markets, in the sanctity of life, the sanctity of marriage,” Pence said.

Per Pence, since all 3 referendums against SSM on state ballots were approved this year, he is sure that the best foot forward is to undermine an Obama-Biden administration & their mandate to ensure the government is for all of us (not just one that pleases the religious right) and will do so by focusing on a spiteful wedge issue. I, for one, may actually enjoy watching the religious reich stalking the GOP the death as I hope we'll come out of the haze of religious mass hysteria with something more citizen friendly than our two party system.