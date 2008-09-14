Ray Boltz, CCM singer, is out of the closet

…and there are a lot of hopping mad people.

Here's the link from Christianity Today:

But then there's this really nice (sarcasm intended) comment by a guy named Michael Newnham, who runs a blog called “Phoenix Preacher:”

I am sick and tired of guys like Boltz who break covenant with their wives, throw their families into chaos and declare themselves above Biblical morality while singing “I Gotta Be Me” There seems to be an expectation of affirmation and understanding, when in reality they deserve neither.

Folks, that just set me off, so I wrote Michael and his readers a long response:

Phoenix Preacher: I’m sick and tired of churches who basically tell gay and lesbian people to be straight. Abso****inglutely sick of it. You can b*tch and moan about how Boltz basically dishonored his wife and his marriage vows and all that, but will you look at what your churches teach? You all TELL gay and lesbian people to suppress their true feelings, that they too can MAKE themselves be straight through God’s Will (whatever that happens to be). So they get married, start families and have problems because they weren’t MADE to be married to the opposite sex–despite what your hidebound religious teachings say! And then, when these men and women finally figure out that, NO, there is no magic cure and decide to go and live their lives, you badmouth them because they decide to get a divorce. Great. But you won’t take the blame for pushing forward the teachings that got them into this position in the first place. It must be nice not to have to think about the consequences of what you teach. I can tell you this from firsthand experience. I am a straight woman who was very much in love with a gay guy who could not come out of the closet because of our church’s teachings. (This was back in the mid-1980s, when the whole concept of being gay was still being denied by the churches. Things have changed a lot in nearly 25 years.) I went through a lot of struggle over this, and I admit that I am VERY ANGRY about the fact that the churches still insist on pushing people who should not be married into these misbegotten relationships, and then crucify them when they don’t work. It took me years to get over my relationship with this guy. But it wasn’t until the Ted Haggard fiasco of a couple of years ago that I finally figured out what the church would never tell me, which is that there is no way that my gay boyfriend could have loved me like a straight man could. But the church would have been very willing to marry us, because that was what we were supposed to do. Until you guys figure out that your CRAP from over the pulpit has the very real effect of harming and destroying people’s lives, in the name of Jesus, well, then you can understand why those of us who have been through it have basically chucked the church and are going on with our lives outside your insanity.

I will admit that on second reading I should have made it clear that I am in favor of gay/lesbian marriage, but I was writing that with fire in my veins. But I signed it with my Real Name and I put my primary e-mail address on it. I was (and am) that angry. I hope you all understand why this straight woman is so hopping mad.

NOTE FROM PAM: Look at this reaction –